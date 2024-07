The Brazilians supporters share their opinion regarding the future of the club after recent technical changes.

Mamelodi Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg reportedly fell out with Rhulani Mokwena regarding the signings which eventually led to the latter's exit.

Coach Steve Komphela - who made a return to the team, and Manqoba Mngqithi, have been given the mandate to steer the Brazilians forward.

However, it seems Masandawana supporters are divided regarding what the aforementioned trio will achieve without Mokwena. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.