The Bafana Bafana all-time top goal-scorer is currently jobless after leaving his role as the Manchester United forwards coach.

Benni McCarthy is available to be hired by any Premier Soccer League club as he is unattached at the moment.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba is convinced McCarthy will be successful if appointed Masandawana coach.

GOAL takes a look at fans' debating Feutmba's remarks.