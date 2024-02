The former Bafana Bafana star's name has popped up again after he helped a Manchester United player regain his scoring form.

Benni McCarthy is in the spotlight once again with Manchester United scoring goals and winning matches.

Midfielder Scott McTominay's scoring exploits have been credited to McCarthy's coaching as United are on a four-match winning streak.

Fans have reacted to the ex-Bafana Bafana star's work in sharpening the Red Devils' players in front of goal.