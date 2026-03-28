Beltran: "I'd like to stay at Valencia, but I'll probably have to go back to Fiorentina"

Beltrán made no secret of his desire to stay at Mestalla, where he feels he has rediscovered his ideal environment: “Here I feel like myself again. I wanted to rediscover my true self, my intensity, and in Spain I’m able to make the most of my strengths.” It was an instant connection, both with the city and with the fans: “I can say that Mestalla loves me. A footballer must represent the fans on the pitch, and I always try to do that. I hate losing and I always give my all.”