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Belgium v Italy: where to watch on TV and online, channel, kick-off time and line-ups

Belgium vs Italy
Belgium
Italy
UEFA Nations League A

Information on Belgium v Italy, the sixth and final decisive matchday of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Next matches
BEL

BEL

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

ITA

ITA

Italy's emphatic, perhaps unexpected 3-1 win over France was not enough to book their place in the Nations League finals.

At 8.45pm on Sunday evening, Roberto Mancini's Azzurri travel to Belgium for the final round with qualification still at stake.

A win or a draw will take Group A leaders Italy through, regardless of the result of France's match against Turkey, who have already been relegated to League 2.

Here's everything you need to know about Belgium v Italy: kick-off time, line-ups and where to watch on TV and via streaming.

  • Belgium v Italy: TV channel and live stream

    Match: Belgium-Italy

    Date: Sunday 15 November 2026

    Time: 20:45

    TV channel: Rai Uno

    Streaming: RaiPlay

  • Belgium v Italy: probable line-ups

    BELGIUM (4-3-3): Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cyuyper; De Bruyne, Raskin, Tielemans; Moreira, De Ketelaere, Doku.

    Head coach: Van Bommel.

    ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Kayode, Scalvini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Doumbia, Tonali, Barella; S. Esposito, P. Esposito, Cambiaghi.

    Head coach: Mancini.

  • Where to watch Belgium v Italy on TV

    Rai will show Belgium v Italy live on free-to-air television on Rai Uno, channel 1 on digital terrestrial television.

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  • Belgium v Italy live stream

    Fans can also watch Belgium-Italy live for free on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers via RaiPlay by downloading the app or visiting the platform's official website.

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Next matches
BEL

BEL

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

ITA

ITA