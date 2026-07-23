Barcelona, the second signing of the summer is official: Karem Adeyemi arrives from Borussia Dortmund, how much he cost

With him, Barcelona complete their strengthening out wide, with Raphinha and Yamal confirmed and Rashford leaving after the Blaugrana decided not to spend the €30 million agreed with Manchester United to trigger the option to buy included in last season's loan. Attention will now turn to sales, which are needed to finance the signing of at least one centre-back, with Aymeric Laporte top of the list, and a striker to replace Lewandowski. Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid remains president Laporta's big dream.