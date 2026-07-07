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Barcelona & Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal earns ‘mini-Messi’ nickname after inflicting World Cup injury on Portugal full-back Nuno Mendes with ‘dribbling tricks’
Vidic hails the 'Mini Messi'
Vidic has joined the growing list of Yamal admirers, bestowing a legendary comparison upon the young Barcelona winger. After watching the teenager dismantle the Portuguese left flank during Spain’s Round of 16 victory, the former Serbia international did not hold back in his assessment of the 18-year-old’s unique talent.
Discussing the player's impact, Vidic stated via A Bola: “This lad is wonderful and special; he’s a ‘Mini Messi’ in my opinion - that’s what I call him. He made him run down the wing several times with his dribbling tricks and ended up injuring Nuno Mendes on one of those runs.” The comparison serves as high praise, linking the La Masia graduate to the club icon who defined an era at Camp Nou.
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The Nuno Mendes duel
The individual battle between Yamal and Mendes was one of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament, especially given the PSG defender's history of managing the young Spaniard in previous encounters. However, the sheer persistence and trickery of the Barcelona star eventually overwhelmed the full-back, leading to a physical breakdown that changed the complexion of the game.
Mendes was forced to leave the field in the 56th minute after struggling to cope with the pace and movement of his opponent. He was replaced by former Barcelona man Nelson Semedo, but the damage had already been done. Spain capitalized on the momentum, maintaining their defensive solidity as they kept a clean sheet for a sixth consecutive World Cup match to secure the win.
Impact of 'dribbling tricks'
Vidic was particularly impressed by the unconventional nature of Yamal’s movement. The legendary center-back noted that the forward's ability to change direction and keep defenders off-balance makes him a nightmare for modern full-backs who are used to more predictable athletic profiles. The relentless pressure applied by the teenager was, in Vidic's eyes, the primary cause of Mendes' premature exit.
“Lamine caused Mendes’ injury. That’s the kind of player he is,” Vidic explained when reviewing the match highlights. “Lamine Yamal doesn’t run in a straight line. He is always making runs with the ball and doing something incredible. It’s simply a pleasure to watch him on the field.”
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Spain’s path forward
While the focus remains on the individual brilliance of the ‘Mini Messi,’ the collective effort of La Roja continues to impress on the global stage.
The victory ensures that Spain remain on course for a potential second world title after a tournament campaign that has seen them rise above an initial sluggish start against Cape Verde.
With a quarter-final clash with Belgium looming, the fitness and form of their teenage talisman will be crucial if they are to navigate the final hurdles in North America and reach the showpiece finale on July 19.
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