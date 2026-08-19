Barcelona could become the biggest threat in this transfer window to any side with a mobile centre-forward in the squad. The Catalan club spent the summer chasing the dream of bringing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid to wear the blaugrana shirt, but they have now shifted targets after finding only closed doors on the Rojiblanca side of Madrid.

According to Gerard Romero, a very well-known streamer, host of the Jijantes podcast, ambassador of the Kings League and, more often than not, a transfer insider for Spain's two biggest clubs given his direct relationships with many of the leading figures at the two teams, the Catalan club have opened a new file for their attack and have started talks to try to prise captain Lautaro Martinez away from Inter.