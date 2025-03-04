This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona flop Vitor Roque tipped for shock return to Camp Nou just days after leaving for Palmeiras as agent explains what went wrong for 'great player' in La Liga V. Roque Barcelona Transfers LaLiga Serie A Real Betis Palmeiras Vitor Roque is back in Brazil just a year after arriving at Barcelona, but his agent believes a return to Europe will happen again in the future. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Roque returned to Brazil with Palmeiras

Striker struggled to make impact at Barcelona

Agent says he could return to Camp Nou Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱