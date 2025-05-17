This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport WATCH: Barcelona duo entertain team-mates with spectacular falls during open top bus parade as Hansi Flick's side celebrate beating Real Madrid to La Liga title Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona stars Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo both suffered spectacular falls during the team's open top bus parade after winning La Liga. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca duo fall over during bus parade

Celebrating La Liga triumph through city's streets

Champions face Villarreal next on Sunday