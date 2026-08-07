Barcelona deliver the knockout blow: the steal of the century turns into Real Madrid's worst nightmare

Rodri has dealt Real Madrid a harsh blow, snubbing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of Barcelona in a switch that could redraw the battle lines between Spanish football's two giants. The deal has the makings of one of the most notable transfers in recent years.

Los Blancos had been the frontrunners to bring the Spanish midfielder back to the capital. Barcelona turned the tables in recent days, though, making the Camp Nou the most likely destination for the Ballon d'Or winner. Expect the deal to be completed for a sum below his market value, given that he is entering the final year of his contract with Manchester City.

Rodri's decision came as a surprise. He picked Barcelona over Real Madrid despite the widespread belief that the Royal Club held a clear advantage in the race, according to Goal.

Real Madrid had revived their long-standing interest in the Manchester City man after his impressive displays with the Spanish national team at the World Cup. Barcelona moved quietly and snatched the deal from under them, bringing the player within touching distance of the Catalan shirt rather than the Merengue one.

With just one season left on his City contract, the fee is expected to be relatively low. That has turned the deal into a rare opportunity nobody could pass up.