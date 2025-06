This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images/GOAL Barcelona aim to offload SEVEN players in bid to register Joan Garcia and Nico Williams N. Williams Barcelona J. Garcia Athletic Club Transfers LaLiga Barcelona are reportedly aiming to offload SEVEN players this summer in a bid to register new signing Joan Garcia and top target Nico Williams. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca sign goalkeeper Garcia

Targeting winger Williams as well

Club aim to sell seven players Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱