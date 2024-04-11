Desiree Ellis and Kaylin Swart, Banyana BanyanaGetty
Clifton Mabasa

Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise slams coach Desiree Ellis - 'Favouritism needs to stop, we need a new coach'

South AfricaSummer OlympicsThembi KgatlanaNigeria

Former South Africa national team captain has heard enough of the Banyana head coach and she wants her to be sacked.

  • Modise criticises coach Ellis after Nigeria loss
  • Banyana legend wants the coach to be fired
  • South Africa women's team fail to qualify for Olympic games

