Ballon d'Or Awards! 'For Ronwen Williams to win that award will be something big' - former Club Brugge and Blackburn Rovers star backs Bafana Bafana captain to Yashin Trophy
The retired winger praises Ronwen Williams for Yachine nomination, highlighting their shared hometown roots and Ronwen's incredible journey
- Van Heerden praises Williams' global recognition
- South African football boosted by this nomination
- Williams competing with top goalkeepers worldwide