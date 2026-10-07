Italy Under-21s have achieved their main objective: qualification for the final stage of the next European Championship in their age group, which will allow them to qualify for the next Olympics. Head coach Silvio Baldini, who also stepped in as interim Italy boss between Gattuso and Mancini, has been one of the driving forces behind the youth revolution Italy are pushing forward. Speaking to Sky Sport, he explained how he is working and what the national team must expect in the future.
Baldini: "In Italy there are no directors up to the job. Crooks? Look at the accounts... Clubs must invest in Italians, but not with money, by making them play. 11 or 12 are ready for Mancini. Liberali? Physicality does not matter if you have talent"
In Italy, the problem is the directors
"The players are there. The problem in football is not having young players and coaching them, or that the talents have disappeared. In football there are no directors capable of doing things properly. You can see the players, you can see how they express themselves. The senior national team have brought these young players in and straight away there has been a different atmosphere and a different spirit"
They have to play and play in Italy
"If they do not play, it is normal that they do not progress. Clubs should invest much more. Investing means playing them, but not financially, rather by playing them here, not loaning them out or sending them to play in other leagues"
To my players I say: "Don't think about the money, think about moving people"
"Football stirs emotions. I tell my lads that they are artists. They are like poets, writers, they must move people. As you move others, you will be moved too. Do not do this job just for money. In training, do what you would do with your children and your families. From that will come not only better contracts and better opportunities, but also the joy of doing this job"
Ranieri the glue between the U21s and the seniors
"Our work with Mancini is built on a professional relationship. The senior national team left me almost all of the best players for the Euros. Then there is Claudio Ranieri, a special person who handles this link between the Under-21s and the senior side and brings exceptional experience. Between us, he is the one pulling the strings. He was with us in Pescara and at the pre-match training camp, and the words he said were wonderful, they gave us calm. Between me and the senior national team there is this key figure who guides the players from below to above, in harmony with Mancini"
Same systems? Wrong
"For me, it's wrong to think about using the same formation across the youth sides and the first team. Tactics don't make the difference, talent does. We have to produce strong, capable players, then when they go and play in the first team it will be up to the head coach and the players themselves to adapt. For me, the idea of using the same tactics everywhere regardless of the players means nothing"
Attractive football or defence? It’s the spirit that matters
"What makes the difference is mentality and spirit. It is not a question of attacking or a low block, not least because it always depends on the opponent. If the opponent are stronger than you, it is normal that you defend deep and you have to know how to do it. What matters, though, is your spirit when you have the ball. As soon as you have it, you have to think about wanting to score, not waste time or make unconstructive plays. Because, as I said before, they are all artists and they have to excite people"
Who is ready?
"Pisilli, Koleosho, Ahanor? Plenty of lads aren't just ready, they're more than ready. If the aim is to give our football a lift with these 20, 21 and 22-year-olds, it can be done. Mancini is someone who gives young players their debut and gets them going. Liberali is one, of course, but they all are. For me, there are 11 or 12 who are more than ready"
Liberals and the "young people without physicality"
"The problem is that clubs don't go there to see whether the boys are tall or short and assess their physique and DNA, but to suggest whether to take this one or that one. Otherwise Messi would never have played football. Let's not even get on to Maradona, but Pelé himself was 1.70m. Physicality matters for many reasons, but if someone has talent and doesn't have a Superman physique, it counts for nothing. If you have talent, you only need to know how to read the moment and the plays to hurt your opponents"
The thieves in the clubs
"Zola is carrying this young project forward and, among other things, he too is an expression of talent that is not the product of physicality. After the statements following the senior national team, something happened: I received an email and the federal prosecutor had to question you. The Serie A teams wanted to know who the 'crooks' were that I had spoken about.
When they asked me that question, I replied: 'but do you know the accounts?' 'if 70% of clubs have accounts with outgoings greater than income, if you go and look at the expenditure items, where there is more spending, that is where the crooks are'.
When I started out, people used to say the best and purest director around was a certain Marchetti from Piacenza. He stopped early, but people like that should have stayed in football. I see myself in him, I had stopped for six years, but then football is an illness and I came back'."
Interim head coach
"The experience as head coach? It was good. I knew I would win, they were not boys thrown in at random, I knew they had quality. For me, the senior side or the Under-21s makes no difference, for me the national team is these boys. It's not as if I felt better for having beaten Luxembourg and Greece."
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting