South Africa's forward #11 Themba Zwane celebratesGetty Images
Dumisani Koyana

Bafana captain Williams praises his Sundowns teammate Zwane on his upcoming milestone -'One of the greats of South African football and we're just proud to have him in our team'

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueSouth Africa vs CongoCongoT. ZwaneR. WilliamsMamelodi Sundowns FC

Mzansi's number one keeper is excited about Mshishi's big occasion in Gqeberha as they face Congo-Brazzaville.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mshishi always strives for improvement
  • Professionalism defines Zwane's incredible football journey
  • His leadership and work ethic inspire teammates
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below