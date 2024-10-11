GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's 2025 Afcon qualifier hosting of the the Red Devils on Friday.

Bafana Bafana are keen on claiming maximum points when they host Congo-Brazzaville in Group K's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to be staged at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the match as clear favourites owing to the internal problems faced by the Red Devils prior to their departure to Mzansi on Thursday.

The Hugo Broos-led team managed to collect four points from their initial two games, while their opponent have collected one less.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Africa and Congo, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.