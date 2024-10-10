Bafana Bafana vs Congo-Brazzaville: Hugo Broos banks on Lyle Foster to justify decision to leave out Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa, but all eyes on veteran Themba Zwane & youngster Relebohile Mofokeng

As it is often the case, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos faces a classic conundrum: crafting his starting line-up for the pivotal 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville this Friday at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
On paper, Bafana hold the upper hand, positioned as the 11th-best team on the continent, while their opponents languish at a lower ranking of 29th in Africa.
The match is marred by the exclusion of Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams, who was dropped due to issues of ill-discipline. However, Broos has got a rich pool of players to select from, and here, GOAL runs through a list of players who could be key in Bafana's pursuit to hit top gear in the qualifiers.
