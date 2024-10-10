Bafana Bafana vs Congo-Brazzaville: Hugo Broos banks on Lyle Foster to justify decision to leave out Orlando Pirates' Tshegofatso Mabasa, but all eyes on veteran Themba Zwane & youngster Relebohile Mofokeng

Bafana and Hugo Broos have their work cut out for themselves in the up coming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Which Broos can striker rely on?

As it is often the case, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos faces a classic conundrum: crafting his starting line-up for the pivotal 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville this Friday at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

On paper, Bafana hold the upper hand, positioned as the 11th-best team on the continent, while their opponents languish at a lower ranking of 29th in Africa.

The match is marred by the exclusion of Stellenbosch FC star Jayden Adams, who was dropped due to issues of ill-discipline. However, Broos has got a rich pool of players to select from, and here, GOAL runs through a list of players who could be key in Bafana's pursuit to hit top gear in the qualifiers.

