GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's Cosafa Cup Group A clash with the Zebras on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana will be pushing to record their first victory at the 2024 Cosafa Cup when they come up against Botswana at Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

After surrendering a slim lead to draw 1-1 with Mozambique on Wednesday, Helman Mkhalele's men are eager to pick themselves up.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Africa and Botswana, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.