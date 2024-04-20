Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau reaches Al Ahly milestone as Red Eagles edge closer to another Caf Champions League final

AL Ahly X-PageClifton MabasaBafana Bafana star Percy Tau reaches Al Ahly milestone as Red Eagles edge closer to another Caf Champions League finalSouth AfricaPercy TauAl Ahly SCMamelodi Sundowns FCCAF Champions LeagueTP MazembeTP Mazembe vs Al Ahly SCFormer Mamelodi Sundowns and RSC Anderlecht star reached a milestone in the Egyptian giants' colours. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTau reaches Al Ahly milestone The Bafana star joined the team in 2021 He was brought to the club by Mosimane