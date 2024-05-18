Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau excited to be part of Al Ahly winning team, eyes another Caf Champions League title

Al AhlyClifton MabasaBafana Bafana star Percy Tau excited to be part of Al Ahly winning team, eyes another Caf Champions League titleSouth AfricaPercy TauPitso John MosimaneCAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCAl Ahly SCEsperanceEsperance vs Al Ahly SCThe former Club Brugge star has been phenomenal for the Red Devils and he believes they will add another Champions League title. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTau eyes Caf Champions League titleThe Bafana Bafana star happy to play for Al AhlyThe Red Devils set to play against EsperanceArticle continues below