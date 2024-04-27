Percy Tau, Al Ahly versus EsperanceBackpagePix
Michael Madyira

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau on course to extend Caf Champions League record as Al Ahly set date with Mamelodi Sundowns slayers Esperance

The South Africa international helped the Cairo giants reach the final of the continental competition.

  • Al Ahly beat TP Mazembe to reach Caf CL final
  • Tau played the whole 90 mins
  • He is on course to win a third Caf CL title
