The South Africa national team will be without their captain when they face Uganda and South Sudan in the upcoming 2025 Afcon qualifiers.

Khumalo worried about Williams' absence from Bafana squad

The Sundowns goalkeeper is currently nursing an injury

Broos called up Chaine, Mothwa and Goss as his keepers