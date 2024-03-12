Khanyisa Mayo, Cape Town City GFXGOAL
Michaelson Gumede

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has sent a strong message to Cape Town City forward Khanyisa Mayo

Premier Soccer LeagueHugo BroosKhanyisa MayoLionel MessiCape Town City FCSouth Africa

Hugo Broos has told Khanyisa Mayo that he cannot afford to stroll on the pitch if he wants to be a Bafana Bafana regular as the Belgian demands more.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mayo sneaks into Bafana Bafana squad
  • He is currently the best South African striker
  • Broos sends strong message to the City player

Editors' Picks