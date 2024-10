Hugo Broos' outfit will host the Red Devils in a crucial fixture on October 11 hoping to get maximum points.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bafana Bafana continue their 2025 Afcon qualifying journey on Friday

They host the Red Devils in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The visitors are set to miss four key players from their starting XI Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below