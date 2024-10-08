Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng reaches impressive career milestone as a teenager - 'The future looks bright for the young man'

BackpagepixClifton MabasaBafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng reaches impressive career milestone as a teenager - 'The future looks bright for the young man'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesR. MofokengJ. RiveiroSouth AfricaCongoAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationSouth Africa vs CongoThe 19-year-old starlet has been one of the Buccaneers' mainstays under the tutelage of the Spanish tactician. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMofokeng reaches great milestone at PiratesThe joined the club's senior team last year He has been one of the best performers under Riveiro Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below