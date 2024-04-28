Thabiso Lebitso of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Bad news for Orlando Pirates! In-form Thabiso Lebitso set to undergo surgery after picking up injury

The 28-year-old was taken off during the Buccaneers' 4-0 Premier Soccer League victory against Thwihli Thwahla on Sunday afternoon.

  • Lebitso suffers injury in match against Royal AM
  • Pirates issue latest update
  • The player set to undergo surgery
