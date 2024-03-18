Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi and Jonathan Osorio, Toronto Toronto FC
Austin Ditlhobolo

Bad News For Cassius Mailula: 'Bernardeschi & Insigne's level is just too high' - Toronto coach Herdman on why Bafana Bafana forward is yet to play this season

South AfricaCassius MailulaToronto FC vs Atlanta UnitedToronto FCAtlanta UnitedMajor League SoccerSouth Africa vs AndorraAndorraFriendliesHugo BroosLorenzo InsigneFederico Bernardeschi

Toronto FC head coach John Herdman has explained why South Africa international Cassius Mailula is finding game time hard to come by this season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mailula is competing with ex-Serie A stars
  • The 22-year-old stuck on the bench
  • Broos did warn Mailula after Toronto move

Editors' Picks