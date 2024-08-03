Back-to-back champions Orlando Pirates see off SuperSport United to reach MTN8 semi-finals in extra-time

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraBack-to-back champions Orlando Pirates see off SuperSport United to reach MTN8 semi-finals in extra-timeMTN 8 CupOrlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedOrlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedOlisa NdahPatrick MaswanganyiDeon HottoTerrence DzvukamanjaBradley GroblerPremier Soccer LeagueMaliele Vincent PuleBucs and Matsatsantsa kicked off the 2024/25 season with the former winning at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates hosted SSU in the MTN8 quartersThe match ended 3-1 in favour of PiratesBucs are on course to defend the MTN8Article continues below