Azzurra Gallo, Italy Under-20 captain: "Spain are strong, but we want to win the World Cup dancing to reggaeton"

Azzurra Gallo, captain of the Italy Under-20 side currently competing at the World Cup, with a semi-final against Spain tomorrow, spoke exclusively to Repubblica: "Being a captain is a responsibility that I feel, towards the team and the country. Wearing this armband means being there not only from a technical point of view, but also on a human level, on and off the pitch. It is nice that my team-mates trust me. What we have built was unimaginable."