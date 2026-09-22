Azzurra Gallo, captain of the Italy Under-20 side currently competing at the World Cup, with a semi-final against Spain tomorrow, spoke exclusively to Repubblica: "Being a captain is a responsibility that I feel, towards the team and the country. Wearing this armband means being there not only from a technical point of view, but also on a human level, on and off the pitch. It is nice that my team-mates trust me. What we have built was unimaginable."
Azzurra Gallo, Italy Under-20 captain: "Spain are strong, but we want to win the World Cup dancing to reggaeton"
Off-camera atmosphere
"We find it between a game of table tennis and one of burraco. And then at the table, when we eat together. In that moment, between one joke and another, I sense a different energy. It is as if time stops. I do not need to look at the clock: it is beautiful".
Woman at the head of the Football Federation
"One day I'd like to see a woman leading the Football Federation. Our movement is growing strongly, but there's still a lot of work to do on the pay gap with our male colleagues. I'm pleased with the new FIFA rules, which from this World Cup oblige federations to appoint a woman as head coach or assistant coach across all women's national teams: we feel more represented. The relationship with head coach Matteucci and assistant coach Lisi is excellent."
Spain are strong
"They are strong, we know that, but they do not scare us. We can take them on"
How do you celebrate it
"In the dressing room, we dance to reggaeton and Spanish music"
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