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imago-sport-1083395396.jpgIPA Sport
Federico Zanon
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Azzurra Gallo, Italy Under-20 captain: "Spain are strong, but we want to win the World Cup dancing to reggaeton"

Italy U20
Women's football
Italy
A. Gallo

Azzurra Gallo, captain of the Italy Under-20 side currently competing at the World Cup, with a semi-final against Spain tomorrow, spoke exclusively to Repubblica: "Being a captain is a responsibility that I feel, towards the team and the country. Wearing this armband means being there not only from a technical point of view, but also on a human level, on and off the pitch. It is nice that my team-mates trust me. What we have built was unimaginable."

  • Off-camera atmosphere

    "We find it between a game of table tennis and one of burraco. And then at the table, when we eat together. In that moment, between one joke and another, I sense a different energy. It is as if time stops. I do not need to look at the clock: it is beautiful".

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  • Woman at the head of the Football Federation

    "One day I'd like to see a woman leading the Football Federation. Our movement is growing strongly, but there's still a lot of work to do on the pay gap with our male colleagues. I'm pleased with the new FIFA rules, which from this World Cup oblige federations to appoint a woman as head coach or assistant coach across all women's national teams: we feel more represented. The relationship with head coach Matteucci and assistant coach Lisi is excellent."

  • Spain are strong

    "They are strong, we know that, but they do not scare us. We can take them on"

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  • How do you celebrate it

    "In the dressing room, we dance to reggaeton and Spanish music"

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Belarus crest
Belarus
BLR
Italy crest
Italy
ITA