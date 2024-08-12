Feisal Salum of Tanzania.Backpagepix.
Michael Madyira

Azam FC coach Bruno Ferry reacts to transfer rumours linking Tanzania international Feisal Salum to Mamelodi Sundowns

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCFeisal SalumManqoba MngqithiArthur ZwaneKobamelo KodisangAzam FC

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has for long been said to be a transfer target of the big PSL clubs.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Salum has previously been linked with Bucs
  • He is now reportedly a Downs target
  • His coach responds to the rumours

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below