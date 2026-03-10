Goal.com
Live
USMNT roster predictions GFXGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

Projecting Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT March squad: Final World Cup auditions for Johnny Cardoso, Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna?

GOAL takes a look at which players could feature in March, and which will need to cross their fingers for one more chance at a World Cup spot

In U.S. Men's National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino's eyes, the World Cup effectively starts in March. This is the moment for intensity to be dialed up to a new level and for the members of the national team to feel the pressure and excitement that comes with this tournament. It's all becoming very real, and the next step on the road to the World Cup will be the two March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.

Heading into those friendlies, Pochettino has kept the player pool on its toes. He believes there are 75 players within the USMNT stratosphere who should feel they have a chance at playing this summer. It's a sign of how Pochettino is treating these ongoing races, which will seemingly go down to the last second.

He can't call in 75 players to this camp, though, and there are some factors at play when he weighs up the 20-something guys he does bring to Atlanta for these games. With the season still just getting started, how many MLS players does he bring in? Which players will get that one final chance to show they're ready for the World Cup? And are there any outsiders that could potentially make a late run to shock the world?

With that in mind, GOAL breaks down what a 26-player USMNT squad could look like for the upcoming friendlies...

  • United States v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    GOALKEEPERS

    GOAL's picks: Matt Freese, Jonathan Klinsmann, Patrick Schulte, Matt Turner

    In the mix: Ethan Horvath, Chris Brady, Roman Celentano, Diego Kochen, Zack Steffen

    The USMNT have been going with four goalkeepers for recent camps, so we'll stick with that for this last one. There will be no avoiding MLS here, given where the bulk of this group plays and the gravity of what these games mean to all involved.

    Pochettino could go one of two ways with this camp. He could stick with Freese, giving the NYCFC two more games against high-level competition to build confidence towards the World Cup. Or he could start one of the other options in camp, giving them one last opportunity to show why they should be the guy heading into the summer. We'll likely know where Pochettino stands on the goalkeeper picture based on who starts that first game.

    • Advertisement
  • Noahkai Banks, USMNTGetty

    DEFENDERS

    GOAL's picks: Max Arfsten, Noahkai Banks, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Tim Weah

    In the mix: Tristan Blackmon, John Tolkin, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty, Walker Zimmerman

    Some interesting decisions here. We'll start at center back with the pool's biggest question mark: Banks. He's blossomed with Augsburg since his last call-up in the fall, and his development has reportedly caught the eye of Germany. Is he ready for the World Cup? Is he ready to commit to the USMNT long-term? Both are big questions, and the answers could go in very different directions. Banks could start this summer, but he could also opt not to continue with the USMNT altogether. 

    The other question is how many spots Pochettino wants to spend on defenders, particularly fullbacks. There's no Sergino Dest for March, which is a huge bummer, but some combination of Freeman, Scally, and Weah can duke it out for minutes on that right-hand side. On the left, it'll be interesting to see how Pochettino reintegrates Robinson, who missed all of 2025 with injury issues.

  • Gio Reyna, USMNTGetty

    MIDFIELDERS

    GOAL's picks: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Johnny Cardoso, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna, Tanner Tessmann, Malik Tillman

    In the mix: Sebastian Berhalter, Luca de la Torre, Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn, Cristian Roldan

    There are a few players here in Last Chance Saloon mode and plenty of others with a point to prove.

    Both Musah and Reyna head into a potential call-up with obvious pros and cons, and it remains to be seen what Pochettino really thinks of them. Musah's ceiling is still so high, he's versatile, and he's played better as of late, but will his lack of minutes at Atalanta and lack of involvement with the USMNT 2025 be held against him? As for Reyna, the playing time situation hasn't gotten much better - was his performance in the fall enough to justify one last look?

    In terms of other central midfielders, there's a heavy European focus. Morris has been spectacular for Middlesbrough, while Tessmann has a very real chance to earn a starting role, too. McKennie, meanwhile, will likely be unleashed as an attacking midfielder given his recent form for Juventus. And then there's Cardoso, another wild card who desperately needs a good March camp.

    As for the MLS-based players, it makes sense to leave most of them at home. Pochettino will know them well, given how much time he spent with them last year, so it makes sense to let them build fitness and take one last chance on players like Cardoso, Musah, and Reyna.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty

    ATTACKERS

    GOAL's picks: Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Haji Wright

    In the mix: Patrick Agyemang, Josh Sargent, Brian White, Alejandro Zendejas

    For the first time in a very long time, the USMNT's attacking group largely picks itself. Balogun, Pepi, and Wright have all been scoring at an insane rate and have earned their place in this group. The starting spot is still up for grabs, though, and they'll really get to duke it out in March against two of the world's best teams.

    Pulisic, meanwhile, could use a strong March. He didn't score for the USMNT in a limited 2025, and he hasn't found the back of the net for Milan since the start of 2026. A goal for him would be a huge lift, both for his confidence and the USMNT as they march towards the World Cup.

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
0