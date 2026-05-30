At his Barcelona presentation, Anthony Gordon surprised everyone with his fluent Spanish. The club's new signing then explained the touching story behind his language skills

"I've always wanted to join Barça. It's the biggest club on the planet; I used to dream about it as a child," the English forward said, expressing his excitement about the move. Barcelona are paying Newcastle United a transfer fee of up to €80 million for Gordon, and the 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract with his new club, running until 2031.

Gordon had also been linked with Bayern Munich, who reportedly viewed him as their top attacking target, but the Bavarians were not prepared to pay more than €60m and eventually accepted defeat when Barcelona moved in.

He later revealed that he had learned of Barca's interest "very late". "As soon as I knew that Barca was a serious option, there were no more questions," Gordon emphasised, adding that no other club would have stood a chance of signing him.