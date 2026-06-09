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Christian Guinin

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At FC Barcelona, he turned promising youngsters into top players. Bayer Leverkusen's new coach, Carles Martinez, shares many traits with Xabi Alonso-and recalls the heyday of Pep Guardiola

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Bayer has appointed Carles Martinez as its new head coach, presenting him as its "Plan B". Given the similarities with Xabi Alonso, the stakes are high; nevertheless, the Spaniard brings qualities that will suit the Werkself very well.

Comparisons with Xabi Alonso were inevitable as soon as Carles Martinez arrived at Bayer 04 Leverkusen. The surface similarities are striking: both are Spaniards who began coaching in the youth set-ups of their country's two giants.

Both men are Spanish, and each began coaching in the youth systems of the country's two giants: Alonso at Real Madrid, and Martinez—after a brief playing career—at La Masia, Barcelona's famed academy, following a spell at Espanyol.

  • Both managers arrived at Leverkusen with limited success to their names. Although Alonso was touted for the Real Madrid hot seat at a relatively young age—a position he would later fill, albeit with limited success—his coaching journey began unevenly. After being passed over for promotion to the Blancos' first team, he moved to Real Sociedad, where he took charge only of the reserves.

    Martinez, meanwhile, left Barca in 2019 during a restructuring, then spent three years abroad coaching Al-Rayyan SC's U19s and Kuwait's U20s. In 2023 he finally became a club head coach, spending six months as assistant and head of methodology at FC Toulouse, helping the side win the national cup before taking the top job the following summer.

    In his first full campaign he guided the club to its best finish in a decade, and by the 2025/26 season Toulouse had climbed to ninth. Yet the 42-year-old has largely flown under the radar, which is why he is seen as only a second-choice option in Leverkusen after their first target, Andoni Iraola, opted to join Liverpool FC.

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    Carles Martinez is the polar opposite of Kasper Hjulmand.

    A close look at Martinez's career reveals numerous qualities that make him an ideal fit for Bayer Leverkusen's managerial hot seat. Unlike last season's Bayer Leverkusen side, which under Kasper Hjulmand too often lacked a clear game plan and inconsistent performances, B04 fans can now anticipate the return of the clear, precise and direct brand of attacking football they enjoyed under Alonso.

    The 42-year-old favours modern, possession-based football, with controlled build-up play, intelligent use of space and targeted bursts of speed. He also stresses flexible adaptation to opponents and disciplined collective defending. He is also familiar with the back-three system installed by Alonso, having used it at Toulouse.

    His touchline demeanour is another plus: while Hjulmand's calm Scandinavian manner rarely showed strong emotion, Martinez is an active metronome, using intense gestures and clear commands to shape play at every turn. His open approach shines through in his work with young players: at Barça he helped launch the careers of Gavi, Fermín López, Xavi Simons and Ansu Fati.

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    Carles Martinez? "My wife says it's the only thing I'm really good at."

    All things considered, the Spaniard is—in the best possible sense—a football fanatic. It is no coincidence that many in his home country compare him to coaching legend Pep Guardiola because of his meticulous approach to the game. Spanish newspaper Sport once recounted how, at his own wedding, the then 42-year-old kept his bride María waiting so he and a few guests could play a quick game of football before the reception. The marriage ultimately went ahead smoothly, despite his obsession with the beautiful game. "I've been a manager for 15 years. My wife says it's the only thing I'm really good at—and she's right," Martinez once remarked.

    "It was a slightly surprising solution at first," admitted B04 sporting director Simon Rolfes when presenting the 42-year-old last Friday. Yet, as Rolfes noted, "If you look at Carles' CV and Bayer 04, you see the similarities. He shows passion, drive and ambition, and he has the courage to field young players. In France he managed a very international squad, just like we have here."

    In any case, the "Bayer DNA" meshes well with the Spanish style of play, Rolfes emphasised, looking ahead to the next Spaniard on the Leverkusen bench. "When I became sporting director in 2018, it was logical to look toward Spain," Rolfes added. The success of Spanish club football over the past two decades "definitely" has a reason.

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    Is Xabi Alonso a role model? "I'm sure he'll have a word with me"

    Bayer Leverkusen now presents Martinez with the biggest challenge of his career to date. Another Spaniard has already shown the Werkself how an idea can be turned into a success story.

    "I'll give Xabi a call, and I'm sure he'll speak to me. I know him and I know he's a good bloke who wants only the best for Leverkusen," explained Martinez. His compatriot had shown "how it can work as a Spanish manager". "What he achieved here was fantastic," said the 42-year-old, who now aims to guide B04 back to the summit of the Bundesliga. "It's a big club. To succeed, you have to put in a lot of work. That's the most important thing. Then we'll get the most out of it."

    Martinez clearly possesses the necessary qualities, yet the expectations mean the stakes should not be underestimated.