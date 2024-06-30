Assess squad, jettison unsuitable players and set recruitment goals - Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs to-do list

The accomplished coach is set to usher in a new era at the Glamour Boys, focusing on refining several key aspects of the team.

Nabi is set to arrive in South Africa fresh from the Throne Cup final, where his AS FAR Rabat team will face off against Raja Casablanca on Monday, July 1st.

After the match, Nabi is expected to head to South Africa with second assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef and performance analyst Ayman Makroud. Meanwhile, Fernando Da Cruz and goalkeeper coach IIyes Mzoughi are already on the ground, gearing up for his arrival.

The 58-year-old will need to hit the ground running to steer Amakhosi back to their glory days. GOAL takes a closer look at the immediate priorities on Nabi's to-do list.