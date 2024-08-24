Nasreddine Nabi, Ashley du Preez, Christian Saile and Happy Mashiane of Kaizer Chiefs GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Ashley Du Preez, Christian Saile and others who could be facing the exit door at Kaizer Chiefs

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESA. Du PreezC. SaileH. MashianeT. DitlhokweW. DubaN. Nabi

Head coach Nasreddine Nabi is assessing his squad, with rumours circulating about possible decisions on players who might be loaned or sold.

Currently, several players at Chiefs find themselves in a critical phase as they strive to prove their worth to head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

With the team undergoing changes, some players are fighting to secure their place in the squad, while others are earmarked for departure.

This transitional phase is a pivotal moment for those on the fringe, as the club looks to strengthen and build a competitive team. 

GOAL takes a look at which players are rumoured to be heading out the door at the Glamour Boys.

