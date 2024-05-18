'As Mamelodi Sundowns we tried to help Orlando Pirates, but it's clear that they are a bunch of losers. Rhulani Mokwena is definitely walking on water!’ - Fans

The Brazilians went on to set a new Premier Soccer League points record after beating Stellenbosch 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat suffered by the Cape Winelands team opened the door for Orlando Pirates to potentially move into second place on the PSL log standings. However, the Buccaneers also fell short, losing 1-0 to TS Galaxy.

Nonetheless, Sundowns are basking in their success with 72 points, surpassing their previous record of 71 points set by former coach Pitso Mosimane in the 2015/16 season.

GOAL examines the reactions of the Masandawana faithful on social media following a busy afternoon of league action.