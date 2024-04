The ex-Amakhosi winger was demoted to work in the club's development structures again after finding it tough with the first team.

Kaizer Chiefs' continued struggles under caretaker coach Cavin Johnson have seen the name of former coach Arthur Zwane resurfacing.

Zwane went back to work with Amakhosi's development structures after spending last season as first-team head coach.

His tenure was a difficult one in which he endured run-ins with Chiefs fans but some now want him back while others the club should move on without the ex-Bafana Bafana star.