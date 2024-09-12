Arthur Zwane to assist Nasreddine Nabi as Fernando Da Cruz's replacement in Kaizer Chiefs' first team? - Motaung Jr comments on rumoured changes
The Soweto giants have addressed speculations that Mangethe will be deputizing Nabi in the new season.
- Moroccan FA has shown interest in one of Amakhosi's coaches
- Rumours have it Zwane will make a return to the senior team
- Motaung Jr. responds