Kaizer Motaung jr & Arthur Zwane of Kaizer ChiefsBackpage Pix
Seth Willis

Arthur Zwane to assist Nasreddine Nabi as Fernando Da Cruz's replacement in Kaizer Chiefs' first team? - Motaung Jr comments on rumoured changes

The Soweto giants have addressed speculations that Mangethe will be deputizing Nabi in the new season.

  • Moroccan FA has shown interest in one of Amakhosi's coaches
  • Rumours have it Zwane will make a return to the senior team
  • Motaung Jr. responds
