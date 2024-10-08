Arthur Zwane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Arthur Zwane dumps Kaizer Chiefs for AmaZulu FC as Bafana Bafana legend replaces Pablo Franco Martin as co-head coach ahead of clash with Orlando Pirates

Premier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FCOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FCOrlando PiratesP. FrancoA. ZwaneV. VilakaziKaizer Chiefs

The duo replaces the Spanaird who was fired after just four PSL games into the 2024/25 season.

  • AmaZulu have found Franco Martin's replacements
  • Zwane and Vilakazi will be Usuthu co-coaches
  • They take over a struggling side
