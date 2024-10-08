Arthur Zwane dumps Kaizer Chiefs for AmaZulu FC as Bafana Bafana legend replaces Pablo Franco Martin as co-head coach ahead of clash with Orlando Pirates

BackpageMichael MadyiraArthur Zwane dumps Kaizer Chiefs for AmaZulu FC as Bafana Bafana legend replaces Pablo Franco Martin as co-head coach ahead of clash with Orlando PiratesPremier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FCOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FCOrlando PiratesP. FrancoA. ZwaneV. VilakaziKaizer ChiefsThe duo replaces the Spanaird who was fired after just four PSL games into the 2024/25 season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmaZulu have found Franco Martin's replacementsZwane and Vilakazi will be Usuthu co-coachesThey take over a struggling sideFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below