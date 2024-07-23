Arthur Sales, Fiacre Ntwari, Gilberto and the Top 10 transfers in the Premier Soccer League

The winter transfer window has been buzzing with Premier Soccer League clubs offloading old stars and bringing in a flurry of fresh faces.

Even before the transfer window officially kicked off on July 1, teams were already busy, not renewing expired contracts and eyeing free agents.

Players whose contracts ended have found new homes, while others are still on standby, hoping for a chance. Meanwhile, some clubs have splurged, digging deep to snag their targets.

GOAL explores 10 players who will be sporting new club kits next season - some looking to reignite their careers and others aiming to make their mark in South Africa’s top flight.

