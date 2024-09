Roy Keane has slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his comments about referee Michael Oliver after he sent off Leandro Trossard at Etihad Stadium.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City draw 2-2 with Arsenal

Arteta slams referee for Trossard red

Keane tears into Arteta for his comments Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below