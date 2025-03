This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Arsenal confident Martin Zubimendi deal is done but task incoming sporting director Andrea Berta with fighting off Real Madrid attempt to hijack transfer Arsenal M. Zubimendi Transfers Real Sociedad Real Madrid LaLiga Premier League Arsenal are reportedly confident they have sealed a deal for Martin Zubimendi, but incoming sporting director Andrea Berti must fight off Real Madrid. Gunners worried about Madrid intervention

Have framework of deal for Zubimendi in place

