AFP
Arsenal learn how long injured Eberechi Eze will be sidelined in brutal blow as Mikel Arteta's men chase European and domestic treble
Injury timeline and recovery boost
According to the BBC, Eze faces between four to six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a calf issue in the Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen. The 27-year-old missed Sunday's 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City and withdrew from international duty. Arsenal manager Arteta awaits definitive scan results, but the timing is a brutal blow as the Gunners chase Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup glory. However, the imminent return of club captain Martin Odegaard following a one-month knee injury layoff will help ease the creative burden.
- Getty Images Sport
Eze's vital creative influence
The loss of the attacking midfielder will be deeply felt, given his immense contribution to the current campaign. Before this setback, Eze had amassed 43 appearances across all competitions this season, including two for Crystal Palace before his transfer in late-August. His output includes nine goals and six assists for the Gunners, making him a cornerstone of the attack. He has been particularly influential in the Premier League, featuring 26 times while providing six goals and two assists. In Europe, he has already registered one goal and two assists in nine Champions League outings this season.
Barnes answers international call
With the Arsenal star unavailable, England manager Thomas Tuchel has swiftly drafted Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes into the Three Lions camp. The 28-year-old has been in sensational form, netting 14 goals across all competitions this term. This late addition ends a near six-year international exile for the attacker. It also permanently ends speculation regarding his eligibility for Scotland.
- Getty Images
What next for Arsenal
Returning to north London, Arteta faces a daunting schedule without his star playmaker. The league leaders currently sit top with 70 points, nine clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Following the international break, they resume their treble charge with an FA Cup quarter-final at Southampton on April 4. Just three days later, they travel to face Sporting CP in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. A defining Premier League showdown against Pep Guardiola's men also looms on April 19, meaning squad depth will be severely tested during this crucial run-in.