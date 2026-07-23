Arsenal move quickly and announce Leandro Trossard's replacement, after he joined Besiktas in recent days for €18 million. The English champions had identified Christos Tzolis as the ideal fit several weeks ago, a forward born in 2002 from Club Brugge and a key player for the Greece national team, after an outstanding 2025/2026 season.
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Arsenal have officially signed Leandro Trossard’s replacement: the deal for Christos Tzolis is done, and he cost €40 million
The details
Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Tzolis for a total fee of €40 million. The player, who underwent his routine medical in recent days, has signed a contract until June 2031. Last season, across Europe's top 10 leagues, no one registered more assists (23) than Tzolis, who also recorded the highest number of successful crosses in the Belgian league (97).
Return to England
For the 2002-born winger, this is his second spell in English football after the experience he gained with Norwich City, where he arrived in 2021 from PAOK Salonika for €11 million. Before his subsequent spells at Twente and Fortuna Dusseldorf, Tzolis made 30 appearances and scored 3 goals for Norwich. Since joining Club Brugge in the summer of 2024, he has added 108 appearances, 43 goals and 45 assists in Belgium.
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