Anticipation is building in Argentina for Messi's final appearance on home soil. At the same time, attention has turned to the Argentine Football Association, who keep lining up friendlies against African opponents from small, struggling federations. The reason is purely financial because the match fee is minimal, The Guardian reports, and that lets the federation maximise the money going into its own coffers.

Benin, though, are also dealing with major disruption, according to the outlet. To begin with, nobody changed the flight arrangements, and a standard scheduled flight left people sick and even caused fainting, including for a member of the national team's video staff.

On top of that, Benin are complaining about the run-down hotels chosen for the players, where there is not even a weights room or anywhere to do strength work. One floor of the hotel has no hot water at all, and even the only upside, the sauna, is out of order.

So Benin's question to AFA, and to the wider world, is this: for Messi's last great appearance, who is pocketing all the money?