Luis Enrique dropped a cheeky response after Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below PSG cruise past Madrid into Club WC final

Dembele and Ruiz shine in clinical first half

Enrique praises team's joy and dominance Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱