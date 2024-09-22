Darren Smith, Inter Turku, September 2024Inter Turku
Austin Ditlhobolo

Are you watching Nasreddine Nabi? - Former Kaizer Chiefs trialist edges closer to 20 goals in Europe with a Finnish Cup final strike after Arthur Zwane rejection

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsAmaZulu FC vs Kaizer ChiefsLeague CupCupN. NabiA. Zwane

The former South Africa under-20 international is enjoying his time in Europe having undergone unsuccessful trials at Amakhosi.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Smith netted in Finnish Cup final
  • The ex-FAR Rabat star edging close to 20 goals
  • Chiefs turned down chance to sign Smith
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below