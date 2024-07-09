Appollis, Aziz Ki and the five players Orlando Pirates should target to replace Vincent Pule

Orlando Pirates recently parted ways with one of their most experienced campaigners, Vincent Pule.

The silky winger’s contract was terminated by mutual consent, allowing him to join a club of his choice as a free agent.

This might have come as a shock to some given the player had recently put pen to paper on a new deal at Pirates and was on the road to recovery after struggles with injuries.

But it appears Jose Riveiro had seen enough and decided the 32-year-old was not in his plans for the upcoming season and the foreseeable future.

Pule departed the mighty Buccanneers having contributed 23 goals and 12 assists in over 140 appearances over six seasons.

The former Bidvest Wits talisman is reportedly not short of suitors with the likes of SuperSport United and AmaZulu clamouring for his signature.

Orlando Pirates have also made strides in finding his replacement, signing Angola international winger Delvi Miguel Vieira - also known as Gilberto, from Petro de Luanda.

However, GOAL looks at other enterprising wide-men the Soweto giants could target to fill the void left by the man affectionately known as ‘Mashonisa’.