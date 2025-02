This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Antony is unstoppable! Man Utd flop scores after just 11 minutes against Celta as Brazilian continues flying start to life in La Liga and matches embarrassing Man Utd record Antony Real Betis Manchester United Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Celta Vigo LaLiga Premier League Antony scored his first Real Betis goal in only his second game for the club as the Brazilian matched an embarrassing Manchester United record. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Antony flops for Man United

Scores in second game for Betis

Matches shocking United record Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱